DALLAS — Southern California-based investment firm Cohen Asset Management has acquired DalParc Logistics Center Building 1, a 920,275-square-foot industrial property in South Dallas. The building was constructed in 2016 and serves as a fulfillment center for Amazon. Randy Baird, Jonathan Bryan, Ryan Thornton, Nathan Wynne and Eliza Bachhuber of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.