Cohen Asset Management Acquires Industrial Building in West Phoenix for $30.7M

OnTrac and LA Specialty occupies the industrial property at 7400 W. Buckeye Road in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Los Angeles-based Cohen Asset Management has purchased an industrial property located in West Phoenix. Kansas City Life Insurance Co. sold the asset for $30.7 million.

OnTrac, a logistics company, and LA Specialty Produce Co. occupy the 325,800-square-foot facility, which is located at 7400 W. Buckeye Road. Payson MacWilliam, Don MacWilliam and Chris Reese of Colliers International in Arizona handled the transaction.