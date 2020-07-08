Cohen Asset Management Acquires Industrial Building in West Phoenix for $30.7M
PHOENIX — Los Angeles-based Cohen Asset Management has purchased an industrial property located in West Phoenix. Kansas City Life Insurance Co. sold the asset for $30.7 million.
OnTrac, a logistics company, and LA Specialty Produce Co. occupy the 325,800-square-foot facility, which is located at 7400 W. Buckeye Road. Payson MacWilliam, Don MacWilliam and Chris Reese of Colliers International in Arizona handled the transaction.
