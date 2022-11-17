Cohen Asset Management Buys 698,880 SF Industrial Facility in Wilmer, Texas
WILMER, TEXAS — Southern California-based investment firm Cohen Asset Management has purchased Sunridge II, a 698,880-square-foot industrial facility located in the southern Dallas suburb of Wilmer. The cross-dock building was delivered in 2022 and is located off I-45 within one mile of Union Pacific Intermodal Terminal. Building features include 40-foot clear heights, 138 dock doors, four drive-in ramps, an ESFR sprinkler system and 10,000 square feet of office space. Randy Baird, Jonathan Bryan, Ryan Thornton, Nathan Wynne and Eliza Bachhuber of CBRE represented the seller, Indianapolis-based Scannell Properties, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.
