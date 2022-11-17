REBusinessOnline

Cohen Asset Management Buys 698,880 SF Industrial Facility in Wilmer, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Sunridge II in Wilmer totals 698,880 square feet. The property was built in 2022.

WILMER, TEXAS — Southern California-based investment firm Cohen Asset Management has purchased Sunridge II, a 698,880-square-foot industrial facility located in the southern Dallas suburb of Wilmer. The cross-dock building was delivered in 2022 and is located off I-45 within one mile of  Union Pacific Intermodal Terminal. Building features include 40-foot clear heights, 138 dock doors, four drive-in ramps, an ESFR sprinkler system and 10,000 square feet of office space. Randy Baird, Jonathan Bryan, Ryan Thornton, Nathan Wynne and Eliza Bachhuber of CBRE represented the seller, Indianapolis-based Scannell Properties, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

