Cohen Asset Management Buys 725,000 SF Industrial Portfolio in Northern New Jersey
MORRISTOWN, N.J. — New York City-based Cohen Asset Management has purchased an 18-building, 725,000-square-foot industrial portfolio in the Meadowlands and surrounding submarkets of Northern New Jersey. The portfolio, which was fully leased at the time of sale, is primarily comprised of shallow-bay warehouses ranging in size from 16,000 to 78,000 square feet. Jon Mikula and Michael Lachs of JLL arranged acquisition financing for the deal through Principal Real Estate Advisors.
