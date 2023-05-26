Friday, May 26, 2023
Phase I of Falcon Park 303 features 599,486 square feet of Class A industrial space in Glendale, Arizona.
Cohen Asset Management Buys Falcon Park 303 Industrial Asset in Glendale, California for $81.7M

by Jeff Shaw

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — An affiliate of Cohen Asset Management has purchased Phase I of Falcon Park 303 in Glendale for $81.7 million. 

The 599,486-square-foot, Class A industrial building was built on a speculative basis in 2022 and is fully leased. It is part of a larger industrial campus totaling 925,504 square feet. The property is located at 15132 West Camelback Road. Will Strong, Kirk Kuller, Micki Strain and Molly Hunt with Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group – Mountain West team represented the seller, USCD.

