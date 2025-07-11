Friday, July 11, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
2200-S-43rd-Ave-Phoenix-AZ
Central Admixture Pharmacy Services fully occupies Riverside 43, a 250,043-square-foot industrial building in central Phoenix.
AcquisitionsArizonaIndustrialWestern

Cohen Asset Management Disposes of 250,043 SF Industrial Building in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — An affiliate of Cohen Asset Management has completed the sale of Riverside 43, a modern industrial building located at 2200 S. 43rd Ave. in central Phoenix, to Karney Properties for $34.2 million. Central Admixture Pharmacy Services fully occupies the 250,043-square-foot building, which was built in 2017.

Situated on 16 acres, the building features a clear height of 36 feet, cross-dock loading, excess trailer storage and concrete truck courts with full-building circulation and multiple points of ingress/egress. The interior of the building has been configured with improvements tailored to the current tenant’s operations, including advanced HVAC systems and enhanced power capabilities.

Will Strong, Molly Hunt, Michael Matchett, Jack Stamets and Madeline Warren of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group — Mountain West represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

Westwood Financial Sells 51,713 SF Wyoming Mall in...

IPA Brokers Partial Interest Sale of 116-Unit Maple...

BH Properties Buys 24,604 SF Multi-Tenant Retail Center...

Unique Properties Arranges Sale of 15,000 SF Warehouse...

NAI Mertz Negotiates Sale of 273,000 SF Industrial...

Ferrero Agrees to Purchase WK Kellogg Co. for...

Kayne Anderson, JDL to Acquire Former Lincoln Yards...

Uncle Giuseppe’s Buys Industrial Building in Edgewood, New...

Newmark Arranges Sale of Two-Property Student Housing Portfolio...