Cohen Asset Management Disposes of 250,043 SF Industrial Building in Phoenix

PHOENIX — An affiliate of Cohen Asset Management has completed the sale of Riverside 43, a modern industrial building located at 2200 S. 43rd Ave. in central Phoenix, to Karney Properties for $34.2 million. Central Admixture Pharmacy Services fully occupies the 250,043-square-foot building, which was built in 2017.

Situated on 16 acres, the building features a clear height of 36 feet, cross-dock loading, excess trailer storage and concrete truck courts with full-building circulation and multiple points of ingress/egress. The interior of the building has been configured with improvements tailored to the current tenant’s operations, including advanced HVAC systems and enhanced power capabilities.

Will Strong, Molly Hunt, Michael Matchett, Jack Stamets and Madeline Warren of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group — Mountain West represented the seller in the deal.