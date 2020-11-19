Cohen Asset Management Sells Two Phoenix-Area Two Industrial Facilities for $45.3M

An international convenience store operator occupies the 249,904-square-foot warehouse/distribution facility located at 8313 W. Latham St. in Tolleson, Ariz.

TOLLESON AND TEMPE, ARIZ. — Cohen Asset Management has completed the dispositions of two Class A industrial properties totaling 292,185 square feet. The dispositions fetched a combined total of $45.3 million across two transactions. Will Strong and Greer Oliver of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group in Phoenix represented the seller in the deals.

In the first transaction, KKR acquired a 249,904-square-foot warehouse/distribution facility located at 8313 W. Latham St. in Tolleson for $31.8 million. The single-tenant property is fully leased, on a long-term basis, to an international convenience store operator.

A California-based high-net-worth family purchased a 42,281-square-foot Class A industrial/warehouse building located at 2077 E. University Drive in Tempe for $13.5 million. The single-tenant property is leased to a global electric vehicle and clean energy company.