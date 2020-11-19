REBusinessOnline

Cohen Asset Management Sells Two Phoenix-Area Two Industrial Facilities for $45.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Western

8313-W-Latham-St-Tolleson-AZ

An international convenience store operator occupies the 249,904-square-foot warehouse/distribution facility located at 8313 W. Latham St. in Tolleson, Ariz.

TOLLESON AND TEMPE, ARIZ. — Cohen Asset Management has completed the dispositions of two Class A industrial properties totaling 292,185 square feet. The dispositions fetched a combined total of $45.3 million across two transactions. Will Strong and Greer Oliver of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group in Phoenix represented the seller in the deals.

In the first transaction, KKR acquired a 249,904-square-foot warehouse/distribution facility located at 8313 W. Latham St. in Tolleson for $31.8 million. The single-tenant property is fully leased, on a long-term basis, to an international convenience store operator.

A California-based high-net-worth family purchased a 42,281-square-foot Class A industrial/warehouse building located at 2077 E. University Drive in Tempe for $13.5 million. The single-tenant property is leased to a global electric vehicle and clean energy company.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Nov
19
Webinar: Student Housing Furniture and Wellness— Designing Healthy Spaces
Dec
1
Webinar: Denver Multifamily Outlook — What will Denver Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
15
Webinar: Affordable Housing Texas — What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  