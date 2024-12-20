Cohen Buys 48,823 SF Manufacturing Building in Gilbert, Arizona

GILBERT, ARIZ. — An affiliate of Cohen Asset Management has purchased a freestanding industrial manufacturing building in Gilbert from Southern California-based De Pietro Holdings for $8.7 million. Rigid Industries LED Lighting, a LED lighting company, occupies the 48,823-square-foot building, which is located at 779 N. Colorado St. The building was originally developed in 2004. Phil Haenel, Will Strong, Foster Bundy and Katie Repine of Cushman & Wakefield’s Private Capital Group in Phoenix represented the buyer and seller in the deal. The seller had owned the property since 2015 prior to the sale.