Rigid Industries LED Lighting occupies the 48,823-square-foot manufacturing facility at 779 N. Colorado St. in Gilbert, Ariz. (Photo source: CoStar)
Cohen Buys 48,823 SF Manufacturing Building in Gilbert, Arizona

by Amy Works

GILBERT, ARIZ. — An affiliate of Cohen Asset Management has purchased a freestanding industrial manufacturing building in Gilbert from Southern California-based De Pietro Holdings for $8.7 million. Rigid Industries LED Lighting, a LED lighting company, occupies the 48,823-square-foot building, which is located at 779 N. Colorado St. The building was originally developed in 2004. Phil Haenel, Will Strong, Foster Bundy and Katie Repine of Cushman & Wakefield’s Private Capital Group in Phoenix represented the buyer and seller in the deal. The seller had owned the property since 2015 prior to the sale.

