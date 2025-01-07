Cohen Investment Group Obtains $51.5M Refinancing for Industrial Complex in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — Cohen Investment Group has obtained a $51.5 million financing package for the refinancing of Castleton Commerce Center, a 470,618-square-foot industrial complex in Virginia Beach. Eastern Union arranged the financing through Bank of America, which refinanced a $58.2 million bridge loan that Eastern Union originated when Cohen Investment Group purchased the property in 2021.

Castleton Commerce Center features 409 self-storage units, 375 warehouse units totaling nearly 330,000 rentable square feet and 190 boat and RV parking spaces.