Cohen Rojas Capital Sells Uptown Terrace Apartment Community Denver for $8.4M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Uptown Terrace in Denver features 34 apartments. (Photo credit: Mediamax Inc.)

DENVER — Cohen Rojas Capital Partners has completed the disposition of Uptown Terrace, a multifamily property located in Denver’s Uptown neighborhood. Quantum Capital, using out-of-state exchange funds from a Florida-based trust, acquired the asset for $8.4 million.

Erik Toll, Andy Hellman, Justin Hunt, Brad Schlafer and Jessica Graham of CBRE’s multifamily investment properties team in Denver represented the seller in the deal.

Located at 230-240 E. 19th Ave., Uptown Terrace features 34 one-bedroom, 515-square-foot apartments spread across two two-story buildings. Originally constructed in 1927, the property underwent recent renovations, including new paint, landscaping and signage, and an upgrade of the gated courtyard area to add an outdoor kitchen and patio.

