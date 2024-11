TAMPA, FLA. — Funds managed by Cohen & Steers and the investment management business of Acadia Realty Trust have entered into a joint venture to purchase The Walk at Highwoods, an open-air shopping center in Tampa. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

The 141,000-square-foot property was fully leased at the time of sale to national and local tenants including HomeGoods, Michael’s, F45 Training, Dunkin’ and European Wax Center.