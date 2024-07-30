Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Cohen & Steers, Phillips Edison Acquire 121,000 SF Des Peres Corners Shopping Center Near St. Louis

by Kristin Harlow

DES PERES, MO. — Cohen & Steers Income Opportunities REIT Inc. (CNSREIT), in partnership with Phillips Edison & Co. Inc. (PECO), has acquired Des Peres Corners in the western St. Louis suburb of Des Peres. The 121,000-square-foot, open-air shopping center was built in 2009. The property is 90 percent occupied and is anchored by a 74,000-square-foot Schnucks grocery store. The companies completed the acquisition through a joint venture targeting $300 million in equity that is owned 80 percent by CNSREIT and 20 percent by PECO. The joint venture will focus on acquiring open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers.

