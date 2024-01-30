Cohen & Steers, Sterling Acquire 206,962 SF Shopping Center in Dallas

DALLAS — A joint venture between Cohen & Steers Income Opportunities REIT and Sterling Organization has acquired a 206,926-square-foot shopping center in Dallas. The property is part of Marketplace at Highland Village, a 451,000-square-foot development that also houses a corporately owned Walmart Supercenter. The acquired portion of the property was built in 2006 was 93 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, LA Fitness, DSW and Petco. Chris Gerard, Barry Brown and Erin Lazarus of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.