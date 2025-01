SAN MATEO, CALIF. — Cohen & Steers Income Opportunities REIT (CNSREIT) and Sterling Organization have acquired Bridgepointe Shopping Center, a 231,700-square-foot retail center in San Mateo. Tenants at the property, which was fully leased at the time of sale, include Total Wine & More, Nordstrom Rack, Ross Dress for Less and Marshalls. This marks the third joint-venture acquisition for CNSREIT and Sterling.