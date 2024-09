POOLER, GA. — Cohen & Steers Income Opportunities REIT (CNSREIT) has acquired Village on Pooler Parkway, a 142,000-square-foot shopping center located in Pooler, roughly 15 miles outside Savannah. CNSREIT purchased the center through a joint venture with Sterling Organization.

Built in 2014, the property was fully leased at the time of sale. Tenants at the center include T.J. Maxx, Ross Dress for Less, Michaels, PetSmart, Panera Bread, Buffalo Wild Wings and Jersey Mike’s.