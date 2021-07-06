Cohn Commercial Properties Brokers Sale of Former Kroger Store in St. Clair Shores, Michigan
ST. CLAIR SHORES, MICH. — Cohn Commercial Properties has brokered the sale of a former Kroger store in St. Clair Shores, about 13 miles northeast of Detroit. The 51,021-square-foot building is located at 22332 East 9 Mile Road. Harry Cohn of Cohn Commercial, along with CBRE, represented the seller, The Kroger Co. The buyer was St. Clair Retail Management LLC.
