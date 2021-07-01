REBusinessOnline

Cohn Commercial Properties Brokers Sale of Former Target Store in Monroe, Michigan

MONROE, MICH. — Cohn Commercial Properties has brokered the sale of a former Target store spanning 96,000 square feet in Monroe, about 40 miles southwest of Detroit. The building is located at 2121 N. Monroe St. The sales price and seller were undisclosed. Harry Cohn of Cohn Commercial represented the buyer, Richmond Main LLC, which will occupy the building for its auto parts business.

