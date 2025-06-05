Coinbase Leases 58,600 SF at 110 East Office Tower in Charlotte’s South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coinbase, a digital currency wallet and platform for merchants and consumers, has leased 58,600 square feet of space at 110 East, a 23-story, Class A office building located in Charlotte’s South End district. Coinbase will occupy the 18th and 19th floors at 110 East to serve as the cryptocurrency exchange’s “Center of Excellence,” which will house 130 employees.

Conor Brennan of JLL represented Coinbase in the lease transaction. Jennifer Kurz, John Hannon and Rhea Greene with Trinity Partners represented the landlord, Shorenstein. Other tenants at 110 East include SouthState Bank, Humana and Iberian Pig, a Spanish tapas restaurant.