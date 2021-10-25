REBusinessOnline

Coke Florida Purchases 407,000 SF Warehouse in Suburban Orlando

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

WINTER HAVEN, FLA. — Tampa-based Coca-Cola Beverages Florida LLC (Coke Florida) has purchased a 407,000-square-foot warehouse within Central Intermodal Logistics Center, an industrial park in Winter Haven. The sales price was $19.6 million, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal. The seller was not disclosed.

The purchase includes 37 acres of land. Coke Florida’s new warehouse is still under construction. The more than $30 million buildout of the new location is expected to conclude in the spring of 2022.

The location is home to more than 200 associates, and the company expects to add over 100 additional jobs in the next 12 months. Coke Florida offers jobs in sales, merchandising, warehousing and distribution, and the company currently has openings for drivers, warehouse associates and sales merchandisers.

