Cold Creek Solutions Breaks Ground on 300,000 SF Cold Storage Facility in San Antonio

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Cold-Creek-Solutions-San-Antonio

Cold Creek Solutions' new facility in San Antonio is expected to be complete before the end of the year.

SAN ANTONIO — Cold Creek Solutions, a cold storage developer based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, has broken ground on a roughly 300,000-square-foot facility located at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Loop 410 in San Antonio. The facility will feature convertible spaces with temperatures ranging from -20 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit to accommodate a range of food uses. Additional building features will include 48-foot clear heights, 45,000 pallet positions and 6,000 square feet of office space. ARCO National Construction is the general contractor for the project, and Stream Realty Partners is the leasing agent. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter.

