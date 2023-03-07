Cold Creek Solutions Sells 300,000 SF Cold Storage Facility in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Cold Creek Solutions' newly built facility in San Antonio totals 300,000 square feet.

SAN ANTONIO — Cold Creek Solutions, a cold storage developer based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, has sold a roughly 300,000-square-foot facility located at the intersection of I-10 and Loop 410 in San Antonio. The newly built facility features convertible spaces with temperatures ranging from -20 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit to accommodate a range of food uses. Additional building features include 48-foot clear heights, 45,000 pallet positions and 6,000 square feet of office space. ARCO National Construction served as the general contractor for the project.