Cold Creek Solutions Sells 300,000 SF Cold Storage Facility in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Cold Creek Solutions, a cold storage developer based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, has sold a roughly 300,000-square-foot facility located at the intersection of I-10 and Loop 410 in San Antonio. The newly built facility features convertible spaces with temperatures ranging from -20 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit to accommodate a range of food uses. Additional building features include 48-foot clear heights, 45,000 pallet positions and 6,000 square feet of office space. ARCO National Construction served as the general contractor for the project.