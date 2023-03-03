Cold Creek Solutions Sells 374,560 SF Cold Storage Facility in Denton, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

An undisclosed buyer purchased Cold Creek Solutions' 374,560-square-foot facility in Denton.

DENTON, TEXAS — Cold Creek Solutions, a cold storage developer based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, has sold a 374,560-square-foot speculative facility in the North Texas city of Denton. The facility sits on a 23-acre site just northwest of I-35 and Barthold Road. Building features include 45-foot clear heights, more than 60,000 pallet positions, multiple tenant suites with convertible temperature functionality, 65 trailer parking spaces and ample car parking. ARCO National Construction served as the general contractor for the project, construction of which began in late summer 2021. The buyer was not disclosed.