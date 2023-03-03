REBusinessOnline

Cold Creek Solutions Sells 374,560 SF Cold Storage Facility in Denton, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Cold-Creek-Solutions-Denton

An undisclosed buyer purchased Cold Creek Solutions' 374,560-square-foot facility in Denton.

DENTON, TEXAS — Cold Creek Solutions, a cold storage developer based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, has sold a 374,560-square-foot speculative facility in the North Texas city of Denton. The facility sits on a 23-acre site just northwest of I-35 and Barthold Road. Building features include 45-foot clear heights, more than 60,000 pallet positions, multiple tenant suites with convertible temperature functionality, 65 trailer parking spaces and ample car parking. ARCO National Construction served as the general contractor for the project, construction of which began in late summer 2021. The buyer was not disclosed.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  