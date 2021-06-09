REBusinessOnline

Cold Creek Solutions to Develop 305,000 SF Cold Storage Facility in San Antonio

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Cold Creek Solutions, a cold storage developer based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, will build a 305,000-square-foot facility at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Loop 410 in San Antonio. ARCO National Construction is designing the project, which will feature space for approximately 45,000 pallets of frozen or refrigerated product. Construction is set to begin this fall, and the facility is expected to be operational by late 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews