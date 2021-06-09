Cold Creek Solutions to Develop 305,000 SF Cold Storage Facility in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Cold Creek Solutions, a cold storage developer based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, will build a 305,000-square-foot facility at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Loop 410 in San Antonio. ARCO National Construction is designing the project, which will feature space for approximately 45,000 pallets of frozen or refrigerated product. Construction is set to begin this fall, and the facility is expected to be operational by late 2022.