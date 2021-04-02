Cold Creek Solutions to Develop 374,560 SF Spec Cold Storage Facility in Denton, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

DENTON TEXAS — Cold Creek Solutions will develop a 374,560-square-foot speculative cold storage facility on a 23-acre site just northwest of Interstate 35 and Barthold Road in the North Texas city of Denton. The facility will feature 45-foot clear heights, more than 60,000 pallet positions, multiple tenant suites with convertible temperature functionality, 65 trailer parking spaces and ample car parking. The developer is seeking a joint venture equity partner and has engaged JLL to market that opportunity.