Cold-Link Logistics Breaks Ground on 185,000 SF Cold Storage Facility in Sioux City, Iowa

SIOUX CITY, IOWA — Cold-Link Logistics, a Miami, Florida-based cold storage warehousing firm, has broken ground on a 185,000-square-foot cold storage facility in Sioux City’s Southbridge Business Park. The project represents the first phase of development and a capital investment of nearly $60 million. Future phases of the project will more than triple the size of the building, according to Cold-Link. Completion is slated for early 2023.