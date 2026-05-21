Thursday, May 21, 2026
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DevelopmentIndustrialNortheastRhode Island

Cold-Link Logistics Underway on 65,000 SF Expansion Project Near Providence

by Taylor Williams

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Cold-Link Logistics, a South Florida-based operator of cold storage facilities, is underway on construction of a 65,000-square-foot expansion project at its facility in North Kingstown, located south of Providence. The expansion will add freezer space and will increase the building’s total footprint to 129,000 square feet. In addition, the project will add 13,500 pallet positions, three new loading docks and a new fire protection system. Completion is scheduled for early 2027.

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