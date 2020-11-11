REBusinessOnline

Cold Storage REIT Americold Acquires New Jersey-Based Hall’s Warehouse Corp. for $480M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Company News, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD), an Atlanta-based cold storage REIT, has acquired Hall’s Warehouse Corp. of South Plainfield, New Jersey, in a transaction valued at $480 million. The Hall’s Warehouse portfolio consists of eight cold storage facilities totaling 58 million cubic feet and 200,000 pallet positions that are located throughout Northern New Jersey. The portfolio was approximately 95 percent leased at the time of sale. Americold, which also announced the development of an $84 million facility in Arkansas, now owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage throughout five countries.

