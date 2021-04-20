REBusinessOnline

Cold Summit to Develop 357,000 SF Cold Storage Facility in Glendale, Arizona

Cold Summit PHX in Glendale, Ariz., will offer 357,000 square feet of speculative cold storage space.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Cold Summit Development is planning Cold Summit PHX, a speculative cold storage facility and the company’s first project in the Phoenix metro area. Sitework and construction are slated to begin immediately for completion by December 2021.

The project is located at 9600 N. 151st Ave. in Glendale within the Woolf Logistics Park with Class I railway connectivity through BNSF. The 357,000-square-foot project, which is expandable to 485,000 square feet, will include high-quality office space, flexible structural bay spacing to accommodate multiple racking configurations, a 51-foor clear height in the warehouse with full temperature convertibility, 156 trailer drop spots and more than 75,000 pallet positions.

