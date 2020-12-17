Cold Summit to Develop $60M Cold Storage Facility in South Dallas

Cold Summit Dallas, a 343,000-square-foot cold storage facility, is expected to be complete in September 2021.

DALLAS — Idaho-based Cold Summit Development will build a $60 million cold storage facility at 2800 Cedardale Road in South Dallas. The 343,000-square-foot facility will be situated on 29 acres and will feature 50-foot clear heights. Site work and construction are anticipated to start immediately with completion slated for September 2021. Cold Summit Dallas will be just the 12th cold storage facility built in the metroplex in the last 20 years, according to the developer.