Coldwell Banker Arranges $23.5M Sale of Gulf Beach Resort Motel in Sarasota, Florida

SARASOTA, FLA. — Coldwell Banker Commercial and Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida have represented the sellers of the former Gulf Beach Resort Motel in a transaction valued at $23.5 million. Elliot Rose with Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT and Judy Kepecz-Hays with Coldwell Banker Realty’s Longboat Key, Fla., office co-listed the property.

The undisclosed buyer plans to redevelop the 2.3-acre site as a beachfront luxury condominium tower.

The Gulf Beach Resort Motel is located at located at 930 Benjamin Franklin Drive in the Lido Key area of Sarasota. It was built in 1950 and was part of the post-World War II motel construction boom that addressed the needs of a growing number of tourists to the area. In 1977, the motel was converted into a condominium form of ownership containing 43 units.