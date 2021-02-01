REBusinessOnline

Coldwell Banker Arranges $23.5M Sale of Gulf Beach Resort Motel in Sarasota, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Hospitality, Southeast

SARASOTA, FLA. — Coldwell Banker Commercial and Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida have represented the sellers of the former Gulf Beach Resort Motel in a transaction valued at $23.5 million. Elliot Rose with Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT and Judy Kepecz-Hays with Coldwell Banker Realty’s Longboat Key, Fla., office co-listed the property.

The undisclosed buyer plans to redevelop the 2.3-acre site as a beachfront luxury condominium tower.

The Gulf Beach Resort Motel is located at located at 930 Benjamin Franklin Drive in the Lido Key area of Sarasota. It was built in 1950 and was part of the post-World War II motel construction boom that addressed the needs of a growing number of tourists to the area. In 1977, the motel was converted into a condominium form of ownership containing 43 units.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  