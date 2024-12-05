Thursday, December 5, 2024
Coldwell Banker Arranges $38M Sale of Holiday Inn & Suites Hotel in Monterey Park, California

by Amy Works

MONTEREY PARK, CALIF. — Coldwell Banker Commercial George Realty, on behalf of the private investor seller, has arranged the $38 million sale of the Holiday Inn & Suites hotel at 400 S. Atlantic Blvd. in Monterey Park. Details of the sale were not released. Completed in 2024, the six-story property features 136 guest rooms and 2,000 square feet of meeting space. The hotel is part of the Atlantic Times Square project, which has brought new development to the area south of I-10, west of downtown Los Angeles.

