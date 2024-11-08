Friday, November 8, 2024
Coldwell Banker Arranges $5.7M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Somerville, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

SOMERVILLE, MASS. — Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty has arranged the $5.7 million sale of a multifamily development site at 13-17 Allen St. in Somerville, located just outside of Boston. The site spans a quarter-acre and is fully approved for the development of 40 rental units. Todd Glaskin and Gregg Leppo of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer, a local developer doing business as Somerville Allen Street LLC, in the transaction. Michael Kuritnik and Boris Kuritnik of Greenville Real Estate Group represented the seller, Kumo Capital.

