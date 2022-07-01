Coldwell Banker Arranges Sale of 116,000 SF Office Building in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Coldwell Banker Commercial has arranged the sale of Pyramid Plaza, a 116,000-square-foot office building in Lubbock. A locally based investment group doing business as Pyramid Plaza Office Building LP purchased the building for an undisclosed price with plans to implement a value-add program. Jordan Wood and Taylor Tucker of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer in the transaction. Scott Womack and Darrell Betts of Avison Young represented the seller, Gemini Rosemont Real Estate.