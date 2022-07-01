REBusinessOnline

Coldwell Banker Arranges Sale of 116,000 SF Office Building in Lubbock

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Coldwell Banker Commercial has arranged the sale of Pyramid Plaza, a 116,000-square-foot office building in Lubbock. A locally based investment group doing business as Pyramid Plaza Office Building LP purchased the building for an undisclosed price with plans to implement a value-add program. Jordan Wood and Taylor Tucker of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer in the transaction. Scott Womack and Darrell Betts of Avison Young represented the seller, Gemini Rosemont Real Estate.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  