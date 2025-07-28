Coldwell Banker Arranges Sale of 140,664 SF Shopping Center in Chiefland, Florida

CHIEFLAND, FLA. — Locally based Coldwell Banker Commercial M.M. Parrish Realtors has arranged the sale of Chiefland Regional Shopping Center, a 140,664-square-foot retail center located in Chiefland, approximately 30 miles southwest of Gainesville, Fla. Bealls anchors the center, which was 95.6 percent occupied at the time of sale to tenants including Rent-A-Center, Tractor Supply Co., Subway, Metro by T-Mobile and a Winn-Dixie grocery store, which will soon be converted into an Aldi. This transaction marks the first time the property has been sold since its original development in 1989. Jim Michalak and Jeff Berkezchuk of Plaza Advisors represented the buyer, Georgia-based Vanguard Associates, in the deal. Coldwell Banker Commercial M.M. Parrish Realtors represented the undisclosed seller. The sales price was also not disclosed.