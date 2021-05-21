Coldwell Banker Arranges Sale of 370,000 SF Warehouse in Manchester, Georgia

MANCHESTER, GA. — Coldwell Banker Commercial has arranged the sale of a 370,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution building located at 1000 W. Main St. in Manchester. The sales price was not disclosed. Ernie Smallman IV of Coldwell Banker Commercial Kennon, Parker, Duncan & Davis represented the buyer, FW Logistics, and the seller, Global Track Warehouse.

Built in 1978, the single-story property is situated on 30 acres roughly 39 miles from Columbus, Ga., and 19 miles from Pine Mountain, Ga. The property has 21 exterior dock doors and 300 parking spaces located outside of the building.

FW Logistics has selected Coldwell Banker Commercial as the exclusive leasing agent for the property. The firm intends to lease 300,000 square feet of the building to a tenant and utilize the remaining space for its own operations. The company also plans to do upgrades and renovations to the building.