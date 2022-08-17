REBusinessOnline

Coldwell Banker Arranges Sale of 61,000 SF Medical Office Building in Edinburg, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Texas

EDINBURG, TEXAS — Coldwell Banker Commercial has arranged the sale of a 61,000-square-foot medical office building in the Rio Grande Valley city of Edinburg. The three-story property was built on three acres in 2003 within Cornerstone Medical Park. Daniel Galvan and Michael Pacheco of Coldwell Banker Commercial represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. The building was 99 percent leased at the time of sale.

