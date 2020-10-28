REBusinessOnline

Coldwell Banker Arranges Sale of 68,124 SF Office Building in Lubbock

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Coldwell Banker Commercial has arranged the sale of a 68,124-square-foot office building in Lubbock. Built in 1997, the property formerly served as a call center for Convergys, a provider of information management software for corporate users. Coldwell Banker represented the seller, which sold the asset to Harmony Public Schools, a Houston-based organization of K-12 charter schools that focuses on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The sales price was undisclosed.

