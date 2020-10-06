Coldwell Banker Arranges Sale of Former Sears Store at Valle Vista Mall in Rio Grande Valley

Prior to vacating its 90,000-square-foot anchor space in 2018, Sears had been an anchor tenant at Valle Vista Mall in Harlingen since its opening in 1984.

HARLINGEN, TEXAS — Coldwell Banker Commercial has arranged the sale of the former Sears department store at the Valle Vista Mall, a 739,000-square-foot retail property located in the Rio Grande Valley city of Harlingen. Sears, which had been one of the mall’s anchor tenants without owning the space since its construction in 1984, vacated the 90,000-square-foot space in 2018 as part of a larger series of store closures. New York-based Valle Vista Mall Holdings LLC sold the asset to ZE Valle Vista Realty LLC for an undisclosed price. The new ownership will redevelop the space but did not release specific plans.