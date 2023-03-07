REBusinessOnline

Coldwell Banker Begins Leasing 63-Unit Apartment Complex in Passaic, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Leasing Activity, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

PASSAIC, N.J. — Coldwell Banker has begun leasing South Street Lofts, a 63-unit apartment complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Passaic. The building offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 755 to 1,885 square feet,. Amenities include a fitness center, resident lounge, business center, rooftop deck, outdoor grilling stations and a dog park. Rents start at $2,500 per month, and the complex is now 40 percent preleased. The owner/developer was not disclosed.





