Coldwell Banker Begins Leasing 81-Unit Apartment Complex in Whippany, New Jersey

WHIPPANY, N.J. — Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes has begun leasing 34 Eden, an 81-unit apartment complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Whippany. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and range in size from 690 to 1,500 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, resident lounge, business center and a pet wash station. The first move-ins will begin in August. Rents start at roughly $3,000 per month for a one-bedroom apartment. The owner/developer was not disclosed.