Coldwell Banker Brokers $14M Sale of Philadelphia Office Building

PHILADELPHIA — Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty has brokered the $14 million sale of a 136,000-square-foot office building located at 399 Market St. in Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood. According to LoopNet Inc., the building rises five stories and was originally constructed in 1977. Peter Rothberg and Jonathan Dubrow of Coldwell Banker represented the seller, Colonial Penn Life Insurance, in the transaction. OCF Realty purchased the property in an off-market transaction. Coldwell Banker is also the building’s leasing agent.