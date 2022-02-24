Coldwell Banker Brokers $15M Sale of Boston Retail Building

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Retail

BOSTON — Coldwell Banker Commercial has brokered the $15 million sale of a 16,500-square-foot retail building located on a half-acre site at 1004-1016 Beacon St. in Boston’s Brookline neighborhood. Todd Glaskin and Gregg Leppo of Coldwell Banker represented the seller, a local family trust, in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.