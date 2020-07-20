REBusinessOnline

Coldwell Banker Brokers $2.9M Acquisition of Dollar General-Occupied Property in Penn Valley, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Net Lease, Retail, Western

17652-Penn-Valley-Dr-Penn-Valley-CA

Dollar General occupies the 9,026-square-foot retail building at 17652 Penn Valley Drive in Penn Valley, Calif.

PENN VALLEY, CALIF. — Coldwell Banker Commercial has arranged the acquisition of a retail property located at 17652 Penn Valley Drive in Penn Valley. An undisclosed buyer purchased the building for $2.9 million.

Dollar General occupies the 9,026-square-foot building, which was built in 2019 on 1.2 acres, on a long-term, absolute net-leased basis.

Dan McGue of Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT represented the buyer in the deal. The name of seller was not released.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: What is the Impact of COVID-19 on South Florida’s Retail Sector?
Jul
23
Webinar: Tips For How Operators Can Thrive In The Evolving Seniors Living Market
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  