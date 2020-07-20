Coldwell Banker Brokers $2.9M Acquisition of Dollar General-Occupied Property in Penn Valley, California

PENN VALLEY, CALIF. — Coldwell Banker Commercial has arranged the acquisition of a retail property located at 17652 Penn Valley Drive in Penn Valley. An undisclosed buyer purchased the building for $2.9 million.

Dollar General occupies the 9,026-square-foot building, which was built in 2019 on 1.2 acres, on a long-term, absolute net-leased basis.

Dan McGue of Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT represented the buyer in the deal. The name of seller was not released.