Coldwell Banker Brokers $2.9M Acquisition of Dollar General-Occupied Property in Penn Valley, California
PENN VALLEY, CALIF. — Coldwell Banker Commercial has arranged the acquisition of a retail property located at 17652 Penn Valley Drive in Penn Valley. An undisclosed buyer purchased the building for $2.9 million.
Dollar General occupies the 9,026-square-foot building, which was built in 2019 on 1.2 acres, on a long-term, absolute net-leased basis.
Dan McGue of Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT represented the buyer in the deal. The name of seller was not released.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.