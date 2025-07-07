Monday, July 7, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The buyer, The Annex Group, plans to develop a 200-unit affordable housing community on the site in Charlotte.
AcquisitionsAffordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Coldwell Banker Brokers $3.4M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty has brokered the $3.4 million sale of a 3.4-acre, multifamily-zoned parcel at 5703-5707 N. Tryon St. in Charlotte. The buyer, The Annex Group, plans to develop a 200-unit affordable housing community on the site. Capital partners for the project include City of Charlotte, Bank of America and the North Carolina Housing Financing Authority (NCHFA). The construction timeline was not released.

Ryan Pilsy of Coldwell Banker represented the land seller, an entity doing business as Kilbros3 LLC, in the transaction. Annex Group was represented internally by Joy Skidmore and Ryan Clark.

You may also like

Kaizen Development Begins Work on Chalk Hill Mixed-Use...

JLL Arranges Construction Financing for 377,300 SF Spec...

Sherman Residential Acquires 233-Unit Skye Suwanee Town Center...

SurePoint to Develop 90,000 SF Self-Storage Facility in...

Matthews Real Estate Negotiates Sale of Kroger-Anchored Shopping...

Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Advisors Arranges Sale-Leaseback of...

Granite REIT Purchases 124,500 SF Industrial Property in...

Skanska Completes Healthcare Renovation Project in Midtown Manhattan

EQT Real Estate Buys 2 MSF Industrial Portfolio...