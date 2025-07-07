Coldwell Banker Brokers $3.4M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty has brokered the $3.4 million sale of a 3.4-acre, multifamily-zoned parcel at 5703-5707 N. Tryon St. in Charlotte. The buyer, The Annex Group, plans to develop a 200-unit affordable housing community on the site. Capital partners for the project include City of Charlotte, Bank of America and the North Carolina Housing Financing Authority (NCHFA). The construction timeline was not released.

Ryan Pilsy of Coldwell Banker represented the land seller, an entity doing business as Kilbros3 LLC, in the transaction. Annex Group was represented internally by Joy Skidmore and Ryan Clark.