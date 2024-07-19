Coldwell Banker Brokers $33.7M Sale of Seville Gardens Active Adult Community in Huntington Park, California

HUNTINGTON PARK, CALIF. — Coldwell Banker Commercial West has arranged the sale of Seville Gardens Apartment Community, a seniors housing property located at 2701 Randolph St. in Huntington Park.

Seville Gardens LLC sold the asset to Equity Consultants Equity Inc. for $33.7 million. The buyer plans to maintain the property as seniors housing.

Built in 1989, Seville Gardens features 225 apartments in a mix of 108 studios, 114 one-bedroom/one-bath and three two-bedroom/one-bath units. Community amenities include secure parking and access, balconies, a recreation room, elevators and on-site laundry. The property is currently under a building covenant that mandates it be used as 55-plus housing with 20 percent of units rented to low-income tenants until 2038.

Tom Papoulias of Coldwell Banker Commercial West represented the seller in the transaction.