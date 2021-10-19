Coldwell Banker Brokers $35M Acquisition of Silver Creek Apartments in Las Vegas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Nevada, Western

LAS VEGAS — Coldwell Banker Commercial has arranged the purchase of Silver Creek Apartments, a multifamily property located at 6170 Boulder Highway in Las Vegas. A Southern California-based investment firm acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller in an off-market transaction for $35 million.

Built in 2002, Silver Creek Apartments features 224 units in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.

Garry Cuff and Tom Naseef of Coldwell Banker Commercial Premier represented the buyer in the deal.