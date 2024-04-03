Coldwell Banker Brokers $7.3M Acquisition of Office Building in Longmont, Colorado

LONGMONT, COLO. — Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty has arranged the sale of an office and research and development building in Longmont, approximately 35 miles north of Denver. Mountain View Fire Protection District acquired the asset from Gunbarrel Properties LLC for $7.3 million.

Constructed in 1998, the two-story building features 36,900 square feet of space. The property is located at 6328 Monarch Park Place.

Brian Campbell of Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty represented the buyer in the deal.