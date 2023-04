EAST GRANBY, CONN. — Coldwell Banker Commercial has brokered the sale of two industrial buildings totaling 82,386 square feet in East Granby, a northern suburb of Hartford. Locally based investment firm CoreOne Industrial purchased the buildings, both of which are fully leased to aerospace firm Overhaul Support Services, for a combined price of $7.3 million. Chris O’Hara of Coldwell Banker brokered the deal.