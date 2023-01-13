REBusinessOnline

Coldwell Banker Brokers Sale of 100-Unit Apartment Complex in Lubbock

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Coldwell Banker Commercial Capital Advisors has brokered the sale of San Remy Apartments, a 100-unit complex in the West Texas city of Lubbock. The five-building complex was built on 3.5 acres in 1973 and was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale. Chase Tucker and Taylor Tucker of Coldwell Banker represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. A private investment group purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.

