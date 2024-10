NORTHRIDGE, CALIF. — Coldwell Banker Commercial Quality Properties has arranged the $2.6 million sale of a 10,000-square-foot, multi-tenant office and retail property located at 8727 Tampa Ave. in Northridge, about 25 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Arthur Pfefferman of Coldwell Banker Commercial Quality Properties represented the seller, a law firm, in the transaction. The name of the buyer was not released.